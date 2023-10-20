In Lithuania, talk about whether Ukraine will gather the necessary number of votes for a resolution on a tribunal for Putin was called “speculation”

The Deputy Minister of Justice of Lithuania Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė considers the talks about whether Ukraine will gather the necessary number of votes for a resolution in the UN General Assembly on the creation of a full-fledged tribunal to punish Putin and his subordinates for the crime of aggression as "speculations". Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė told about this in an interview with Babel. "The question of the tribunal can be brought to the General Assembly only once. And get the required number of votes from the first time. In my opinion, talk about whether Ukraine will collect the required number of votes is speculation. Because we will never know for sure until the vote. We need to work, communicate with countries, explain, be open to discussion," Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė explained.

She noted that she talks about the tribunal at every meeting with representatives of other countries: "Sometimes there are rumors that some country will not vote for a full-fledged international tribunal, and then in the conversation you understand that this is not the case. I think that this discourse is created in order to deprive [Ukraine] of confidence." Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė also emphasizes that each member of the General Assembly has only one vote, so if small countries are ready and there is interregional support for the tribunal, then the vote can be successful.

"Ukraine has already done this several times. For example, when they voted for the creation of the Register of Damages or for the Peace Formula. There were also rumors then that Ukraine would not get enough votes, but it did. It is only necessary to have a clear road map for the tribunal and to carry out explanatory work," added Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė.