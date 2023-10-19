Britain and partners allocate £127 million to help Ukraine in the winter

The UK and partners are launching a £127 million (approximately $153 million) Winter Emergency Assistance Plan for Ukraine.
This was reported by the senior military adviser of the Great Britain delegation to the OSCE Nicholas Okott at the Security Cooperation Forum, as reports "Ukrinform".
According to the adviser, the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine diplomatically, militarily and financially.
He also reminded that last week Britain announced $122 million in military aid to Ukraine. The package will help Ukrainian fighters clear fields, repair vehicles and strengthen defensive fortifications to protect critical infrastructure.
- On September 16, the British Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure — the invaders would strike like last year. On September 20, Ukrainian intelligence reported that strikes on the energy sector could begin as early as October, and Russia is now investigating its state. "Ukrenergo" substations have already been protected from missile attacks by fortifications. Also, Ukraine ordered 100 new high-voltage transformers, they will be stored in Poland and Romania for the time being.
- In August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that five blocks of nuclear power plants had already been repaired in Ukraine. At that time, the repair of four remained to be completed.
- Earlier, Energoatom stated that it plans to start up all units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants before the heating season. And "Naftogaz of Ukraine" informed that for the first time Ukraine will get through the winter at the expense of gas from its own production.