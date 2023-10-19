Britain and partners allocate £127 million to help Ukraine in the winter

The UK and partners are launching a £127 million (approximately $153 million) Winter Emergency Assistance Plan for Ukraine.

This was reported by the senior military adviser of the Great Britain delegation to the OSCE Nicholas Okott at the Security Cooperation Forum, as reports "Ukrinform".

According to the adviser, the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine diplomatically, militarily and financially.

He also reminded that last week Britain announced $122 million in military aid to Ukraine. The package will help Ukrainian fighters clear fields, repair vehicles and strengthen defensive fortifications to protect critical infrastructure.