MDI: Strikes on the energy industry may begin as early as October — Russia is analyzing its condition

Currently, Russia is conducting reconnaissance of the Ukrainian energy system for further strikes on it in the autumn-winter period.

The spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the enemy is already accumulating missiles, but Ukraine is intensively preparing for such a scenario. Yusov recalled that last year, in the most massive attack on the Ukrainian energy system, the Russians used 120 missiles at once. Currently, according to him, they cannot make such stockpiles of missiles.