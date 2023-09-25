For the first time, Ukraine will get through the winter at the expense of its own gas production

The head of "Naftogaz" Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov informed that this year, for the first time, Ukraine will go through the heating season only at the expense of its own gas production.

He stated this on the air of the "Edyni Novyny" ["United News"] telethon.

"I want to remind you that we are increasing our own production of gas, these indicators are growing. In 2023, ʼNaftogazʼ drilled a record number of new wells, and we will continue this trend next year. We plan to get through this winter with gas from Ukrainian production, and our calculations confirm that it is possible," noted Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The head of "Naftogaz" is also convinced that the countryʼs heating season will pass without upheavals — not only will there be enough gas, but the cost of blue fuel for the population will not change.

"We are looking forward to the coming winter with absolute confidence. We have enough gas, tariffs are stable. Therefore, I ask all consumers to ensure energy-efficient measures and to treat this type of energy responsibly. Because this is Ukrainian production, our joint achievement with you," urged the head of "Naftogaz".