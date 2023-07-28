“Energoatom” is preparing to start up all units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants before the heating season

The head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin informed on the air of the telethon that the company is currently making efforts to ensure the operation of all nine power units of nuclear power plants (NPPs) located on the territory controlled by Ukraine during the heating season.

"Next week, another 1 000-megawatt power unit will be connected to the network, which will come out of repair. We will have to repair two units, and according to the schedule, approximately in November, all nine power units will produce electricity," the head of "Energoatom" noted.

Regarding the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP), Petro Kotin noted that the station actually remains a military base of the Russian invaders. Also, in the official reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives, the demining of the nuclear facility was confirmed. That is why, according to him, the main task now is to free the ZNPP from the Russian occupiers.