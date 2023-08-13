Prime Minister: More than half of the power plants in Ukraine have been repaired

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about the progress of repairs of energy facilities in Ukraine in preparation for winter.

According to him, five units of nuclear power plants have already been repaired, and the repair of four remains to be completed. As for hydroelectric power stations, 32 units have been restored and the same number are under repair.

Repair crews restored 62% of power units of thermal power plants and 70% of thermal power plants.

Meanwhile, "Ukrenergo" repaired almost 80% of the trunk networks. And the high-voltage substations have already been restored to the pre-war level.

"We are forming multi-level protection for energy facilities," Shmyhal emphasized.

At the same time, the government is expanding the program of replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones. Now it is available for cultural institutions, social security agencies, condominiums, libraries and museums, sports organizations, etc. The goal is to replace 50 million light bulbs to reduce the load on the power system.