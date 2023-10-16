“The time is not right.” Zelensky wanted to come to Israel together with Blinken, but he was refused

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Europe last week, wanted to fly to Israel together with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as a sign of solidarity. In Israel, Zelensky was told that "the time is not right."

This was reported by the Israeli publication "Ynet" with reference to sources.

The media assume that Zelensky may come to Israel during another trip to Europe.

On October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, Zelensky stated that Israel has every right to protect itself from terror, like any other state, and there is "no support for terrorists." On October 11, during a conversation with journalists, Zelensky called on all leaders to visit Israel and show their support to the people.