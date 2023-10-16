Unknown people are painting stars of David on Jewish houses in Berlin. This is what the Nazis used to do

Unknown persons painted a crossed-out Jewish Star of David and wrote "Gaza" on one of the buildings in Berlin. Also a car parked nearby was burned.

The German newspaper "Bild" writes about it.

Near the site of the vandalism, there are memorials to Jewish families who were deported or killed by the Nazis in the last century.

On other buildings, people also find painted stars of David, as well as anti-Semitic inscriptions. In the 1930s, the Nazis painted white stars of David on Jewish businesses.

"Bild" obtained a police report on the threat assessment in Berlin after the start of the war in Israel. It says that there is a high-risk situation in the city, and there is a possibility of attacks on Israelis or Jews, as well as attacks on Jewish institutions. The law enforcement officers classified anti-Semitic and anti-Israel shouting, flags, posters and glorification of Hamas, throwing stones, etc. into the category of high probability.

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1 400 people have died on the Israeli side, and almost 2 700 on the Palestinian side. The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.

In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times, citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.