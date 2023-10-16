Israel is evacuating residents from settlements bordering Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Ministry of Defense of Israel informed about the evacuation of residents of the northern territories in the area up to two kilometers from the border with Lebanon.

They plan to evacuate 28 settlements. People will be resettled in guest houses, where the state will pay for their accommodation.

In recent days, the Israel Defense Forces reported shelling of the country from the territory of Lebanon — this was done by the terrorist group "Hezbollah". The Israeli military retaliated.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1 400 people have died on the Israeli side, and almost 2 700 on the Palestinian side. The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.

In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times, citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.