Israel announced the elimination of another Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip

On the night of October 14, the IDF eliminated the commander of the so-called Nuhba forces in the Hamas battalion "Southern Khan Yunis" Bilal al-Kedru.
Israeli warplanes struck a building in the Gaza Strip where Bilal al-Qedra was. Along with him, other militants of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine died.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the slain Hamas commander was responsible for the militantsʼ invasion of Kibbutz Nirim and Nir-Oz near the Gaza Strip. Mass shootings of civilians took place there. Israel regained control of these kibbutzim in the evening of October 7.
The Israel Defense Forces also said it hit more than 100 targets overnight, including Hamas command posts, military compounds, dozens of rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launchers and observation posts, as well as Islamic Jihad command posts.
- On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1,300 have already died on the Israeli side, and almost 2,215 on the Palestinian side. The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.
- In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza.