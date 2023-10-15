Israel announced the elimination of another Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip

On the night of October 14, the IDF eliminated the commander of the so-called Nuhba forces in the Hamas battalion "Southern Khan Yunis" Bilal al-Kedru.

Israeli warplanes struck a building in the Gaza Strip where Bilal al-Qedra was. Along with him, other militants of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine died.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the slain Hamas commander was responsible for the militantsʼ invasion of Kibbutz Nirim and Nir-Oz near the Gaza Strip. Mass shootings of civilians took place there. Israel regained control of these kibbutzim in the evening of October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces also said it hit more than 100 targets overnight, including Hamas command posts, military compounds, dozens of rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launchers and observation posts, as well as Islamic Jihad command posts.