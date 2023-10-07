Israel said it had regained control of most of the southern population centers

In the evening of October 7, the Israeli army announced that it had regained control over most of the southern settlements.

The list includes Sderot, Sofa, Kerem Shalom, Nirim, Naziv Hathara, Nir Oz, Nahal Oz, Hulit, Nir Am, Nir Yitzhak, Beer Sheva, Magen, and Urim.

Fighting continues in 22 points near the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces are carrying out a new wave of airstrikes in Gaza.

Hamas said it attacked Israel again in the evening and fired 150 rockets. A residential building was hit in Tel Aviv.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode A house in Tel Aviv, October 7, 2023.

At least 200 people died in Israel, and more than a thousand were injured. The Palestinians claim 230 dead and almost 2,000 wounded.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Israel announced the introduction of a state of emergency throughout the country. This allows the Israeli army to set special instructions for the population and limit the gathering of people.

The situation in Israel

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Hamas claimed to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of more than two thousand rockets. Some of them hit civilian objects in a number of cities, including the capital, Tel Aviv.

During the rocket attack, hundreds of militants entered seven Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. Militants seized the military base at the Erez checkpoint, killed servicemen, and shot civilians in all captured communities. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords. Aviation strikes the Gaza Strip, and the troops have been ordered to vacate the captured territories. In the evening, Israel announced that its military had entered all cities on the border with Gaza, where Hamas militants were, and was checking every settlement. Later, the militants again launched rockets at Israel.

The attack on Israel was welcomed by Iran. Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, as well as the head of the European Commission condemned the attack. Turkey, Egypt and Russia call on the parties to cease fire. The US said it would work to ensure Israel "has what it needs to defend itself".