The European Commission will triple humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip

The European Commission urgently triples the current humanitarian aid package for Gaza civilians.
This was said by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
The package will be increased by €50 million to €75 million. This money is to ensure that the peaceful inhabitants of the sector will receive the basic things for survival.
The European Commission will cooperate with the UN so that aid reaches those who need it.
"The commission supports Israelʼs right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists in full respect of international humanitarian law. We are working hard to ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza are supported in this context," added Ursula von der Leyen.
- EU refuses to suspend aid to Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel. In the meantime, the Commission is checking to ensure that "no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel".
- On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1,300 have already died on the Israeli side, and almost 2,215 on the Palestinian side . The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 12, and 8 more are considered missing. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.
- The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening. According to the UN, as a result of Israeli airstrikes, more than 423 thousand people were forced to leave their homes.
- In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip. They will clear the area and look for hostages as part of a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza.