The European Commission will triple humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip

The European Commission urgently triples the current humanitarian aid package for Gaza civilians.

This was said by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The package will be increased by €50 million to €75 million. This money is to ensure that the peaceful inhabitants of the sector will receive the basic things for survival.

The European Commission will cooperate with the UN so that aid reaches those who need it.

"The commission supports Israelʼs right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists in full respect of international humanitarian law. We are working hard to ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza are supported in this context," added Ursula von der Leyen.