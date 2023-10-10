Reuters: EU refuses to suspend aid to Palestine

The European Union (EU) has refused to suspend aid to the Palestinians after the Hamas attack on Israel. Some of the blocʼs member states complained that the EUʼs executive power "overstepped the mark."

"Reuters" writes about it.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi informed on October 9 that the European Commission (EC) is suspending funding for the development of Palestine in the amount of €691 million. This announcement has outraged some governments — they doubt that the European Commission has the authority to make such a decision.

Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland have publicly expressed concern over the decision, while other countries have done so on the sidelines, as European diplomats noted.

Five hours after Várhelyiʼs post, the European Commission confirmed that it had launched an urgent review of aid to Palestine, and also stated that "since payments were not foreseen, payments will not be suspended."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell later added that the EU would not suspend "due payments" — shortly after the Commission stated no payments were expected. This statement added to the confusion.

The European Commission did not explain this discrepancy, but clarified that humanitarian aid will continue. It is allocated separately from the development program.

The EC is currently verifying that "no EU funding will indirectly enable any terrorist organization to carry out attacks on Israel".