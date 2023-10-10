Reuters: EU refuses to suspend aid to Palestine

The European Union (EU) has refused to suspend aid to the Palestinians after the Hamas attack on Israel. Some of the blocʼs member states complained that the EUʼs executive power "overstepped the mark."
"Reuters" writes about it.
European Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi informed on October 9 that the European Commission (EC) is suspending funding for the development of Palestine in the amount of €691 million. This announcement has outraged some governments — they doubt that the European Commission has the authority to make such a decision.
Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland have publicly expressed concern over the decision, while other countries have done so on the sidelines, as European diplomats noted.
Five hours after Várhelyiʼs post, the European Commission confirmed that it had launched an urgent review of aid to Palestine, and also stated that "since payments were not foreseen, payments will not be suspended."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell later added that the EU would not suspend "due payments" — shortly after the Commission stated no payments were expected. This statement added to the confusion.
The European Commission did not explain this discrepancy, but clarified that humanitarian aid will continue. It is allocated separately from the development program.
The EC is currently verifying that "no EU funding will indirectly enable any terrorist organization to carry out attacks on Israel".
- On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel responded by announcing the launch of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords", and on October 8, Israel officially declared war. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip. During the war, Israel struck at least 1 707 targets in the Gaza Strip, including 475 missile systems, 73 command centers, 23 strategic infrastructure facilities, and 22 underground targets.
- As of the morning of October 10, Israel declared that it fully controls the border with the Gaza Strip.
- The EU condemns Hamas attacks against Israel. This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola, and the Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell.