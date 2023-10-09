The European Commission has suspended financial support for Palestine

European Commission suspends funding for development of Palestine after Hamas attacks on Israel.
This was reported by European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.
According to him, the European Commission is reviewing the financing of the development of Palestine in the total amount of €691 million. All payments have already been suspended. They also postponed all new budget proposals, including those for 2023. The European Commission will review the entire portfolio of development projects for Palestine.
- On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel responded by announcing the launch of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords", and on October 8, Israel officially declared war. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.
- As of October 9, more than 800 people were killed on the Israeli side, 2 500 were wounded, and 560 were killed on the Palestinian side, and about 2 300 were injured. Among the dead in Israel are two Ukrainian women, as well as Ukrainian diplomats who rescued a wounded Ukrainian boy from the south of Israel, the city of Sderot.
- The EU condemns Hamas attacks against Israel. The President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola, and the Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell have already expressed this.