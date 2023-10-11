The appeal left Nestor Shufrych in the pre-trial detention center

The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason, in custody.

This was reported by the publication "Graty".

Shufrych remains in the pretrial detention center until November 15.

Shufrychʼs case

On September 15, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he "closely cooperated" and carried out the tasks of the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovich, an FSB agent who coordinated the Russian agency in Ukraine. One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activity in the information sphere — he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have "one history" and that Ukrainians and Russians are " one nation". Thus, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims, Shufrych tried to develop pro-Russian sentiment in Ukrainian society.