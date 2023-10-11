SBU exposed two men who adjusted the Russian “Iskander” to the village of Hroza

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed two men who directed the Russian Iskander complex to a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported to "Babel" by the spokesman of SBU department in the Kharkiv region Vladyslav Abdula.

According to the investigation, these are two local residents — 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his younger brother, 23-year-old Dmytro Mamon. During the occupation of the region, they worked for the Russians in the occupation "Department of Internal Affairs". There, one of them was appointed "driver of the convoy group", and the other — "inspector of the road patrol service".

After the liberation of the region, the men and their families fled to Russia, from where they formed a network of informants. They secretly or under the guise of friendly conversations used their relatives, neighbors and acquaintances from the de-occupied towns and villages of Kharkiv region to learn from them about events in the region, measures and positions of the military.

According to the investigation, the Mamons began collecting information about Hroza in early October. They knew that there would be a memorial service for a fallen soldier in a local shop-cafe. At the same time, they understood that civilians — their acquaintances from the village of Hroza, including those who provided them with information — would surely die from the attack.

Having learned the exact address and time of the event, Volodymyr Mamon gave this data to the Russian invaders for a targeted strike.

SBU also published correspondence between the Mamons and their acquaintances. It follows that they were helped by a man signed as "Dima".

Mamons were charged in absentia with suspicion of treason and aiding in the violation of the laws of war (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code). They are currently looking for men.