Rocket attack on the village of Hroza: SBU is checking the locals — someone could have adjusted the fire

The Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Ihor Klymenko informed that in the village of Hroza (Kharkiv region), during the rocket attack, a funeral repast was held for a fellow villager who died in the destroyed cafe.

The bodies of 49 dead and seven wounded were found from under the rubble of the cafe and the nearby store. Rescuers believe that in total there were a little more than 60 people at the place of impact.

The Security Service of Ukraine also works on the scene, checking local residents. According to Klymenko, the missile strike was very accurate. Presumably, it could be adjusted by a local. The village of Hroza is very small, its population is slightly more than 300 people.

Separately, Klymenko added that it was already possible to identify 29 bodies out of 49. A mobile forensic laboratory is working on the spot.