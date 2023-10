On October 5, Russia shelled the village of Hroza, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region. Almost 50 people died, including a child, a 6-year-old boy.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

The rocket hit a grocery store and a cafe around 1:15 p.m. Six more people, including one child, were injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary assistance. Debris is dismantled on the spot.