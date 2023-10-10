Missile attack on Hroza: death toll rises to 53

As of October 10, 53 dead people were identified in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region. That is, forensic experts learned about one more dead person.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Police Investigative Department Serhiy Bolvinov informed about this, as "Suspilne" reports.
The data are not yet final, as DNA examinations are ongoing. Five people are still considered missing.
In total, the police received 22 reports of missing people: four people were found, 13 were identified among the dead, and five more are being sought.
Serhiy Bolvinov added that forensic experts conducted 288 DNA tests and examined 135 remains of bodies.
- On October 5, Russian troops hit a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, when there was a memorial dinner in honor of a fallen soldier. 53 people died on the spot and another six were injured. All the dead were residents of the village.
- SBU checks local. The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the strike was very accurate, so there is reason to believe that the missile could have been guided.