The director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council, Zhurba, was released from the pretrial detention center on bail

Oleksandr Zhurba, director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council, was released from the pretrial detention center on bail of 1,476,200 hryvnias.
This is reported by "Suspilne".
He was ordered to surrender his passports, wear an electronic bracelet and not to leave Sumy without permission. Prosecutors insisted on keeping Zhurba in custody with a bail of 5 million hryvnias.
- On October 2, the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, together with the director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy region, were exposed for demanding and receiving bribes in the amount of 2.13 million hryvnias from entrepreneurs. If entrepreneurs refused to pay a bribe, their business was allegedly threatened with artificial obstacles.
- On October 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lysenko with an alternative bail of 3 million hryvnias, he later posted bail and was released from the pre-trial detention center. Lysenko stated in the courtroom that he did not receive money either during the search or during the detention.
- The director of the infrastructure department of the city of Sumy, Zhurba, was also sent to the pre-trial detention center for two months with the possibility of a bail of more than 1.4 million hryvnias.
- On October 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court suspended Lysenko from his post for two months.