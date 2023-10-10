The director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council, Zhurba, was released from the pretrial detention center on bail

Oleksandr Zhurba, director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council, was released from the pretrial detention center on bail of 1,476,200 hryvnias.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

He was ordered to surrender his passports, wear an electronic bracelet and not to leave Sumy without permission. Prosecutors insisted on keeping Zhurba in custody with a bail of 5 million hryvnias.