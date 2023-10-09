The mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, was suspended from office for two months

The higher anti-corruption court suspended Oleksandr Lysenko from the post of mayor of Sumy for two months.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, which requested his suspension, announced this on October 9.

On October 2, Lysenko, together with the director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy region, was exposed for demanding and receiving a bribe of 2.13 million hryvnias from entrepreneurs. If entrepreneurs refused to pay a bribe, their business was allegedly threatened with artificial obstacles.