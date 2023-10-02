The mayor of Sumy Oleksandr Lysenko was arrested for taking a bribe

NABU and SAPO, together with SBU, exposed the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, and the director of the housing and communal services department of the city council for bribery.

This was reported in the press service of NABU.

They were exposed while receiving part of a bribe in the amount of 1.4 million hryvnias. The officials received this money for making a decision to establish a tariff and for the absence of artificial obstacles in the work of the enterprise.

According to the sources of "Babel" in the SBU, they "paid tribute" to a local company that was engaged in the removal of garbage. The extras demanded 2,130,000 hryvnias from the entrepreneurs. In case of refusal, they threatened artificial obstacles in conducting business.

Previously, the actions of the participants were classified under part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official). Later, a preventive measure will be chosen for the officials.