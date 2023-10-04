News

The court sent the mayor of Sumy Oleksandr Lysenko to the pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure against the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, in the case of a bribe of 2.13 million hryvnias.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

Lysenko was taken into custody with an alternative bail of 3 million hryvnias. The preventive measure is valid until December 2.