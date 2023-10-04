The court sent the mayor of Sumy Oleksandr Lysenko to the pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure against the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, in the case of a bribe of 2.13 million hryvnias.
This is reported by "Suspilne".
Lysenko was taken into custody with an alternative bail of 3 million hryvnias. The preventive measure is valid until December 2.
- On October 2, NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, and the director of the housing and communal services department of the city council for bribery. They demanded 2.13 million hryvnias from the entrepreneurs, and in case of refusal, threatened them with artificial obstacles to their business. The actions of the participants were classified under part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official).