Hezbollah fighters from Lebanon infiltrated Israel. Fighting continues on the border of the countries

Groups of Hezbollah fighters entered Israel from Lebanon. The IDF said it had destroyed most of them.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

Fighting is going on in the border areas. Aviation struck the positions of militants on the border, and combat helicopters began to attack the territory of Lebanon.

A reporter from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar published a photo of a powerful explosion in the area.

A video of the shelling of the Hezbollah observation post is also being circulated on social networks.

Al Jazeeraʼs correspondent in Lebanon reports on the launch of shells at Israel from southern Lebanon. Israel strikes back. Residents of 28 cities in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, were ordered to stay in shelters.

Earlier, Hezbollah declared its support for Hamas and threatened Israel with war in the event of a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

What is happening in Israel now?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel responded by announcing the launch of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called Iron Swords, and on October 8, Israel officially declared war. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.

As of the morning of October 9 , Israeli troops regained control over all cities on the border with the Gaza Strip. Currently, the troops are clearing the cities, as militants may still be hiding there. In the last 48 hours, the Israeli army mobilized 300,000 reservists. Apparently, the army is preparing for a major ground operation. Airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue.

On the Israeli side, more than 800 people were killed, 2,500 were wounded, and on the Palestinian side, 560 were killed, and about 2,300 were injured. Among the dead in Israel are two Ukrainian women, as well as Ukrainian diplomats who rescued a wounded Ukrainian boy from the south of Israel, the city of Sderot.