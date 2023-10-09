Missile attack on Hroza: experts identified 49 dead, the number of missing has increased

As of October 9, 49 of the 52 dead have been identified in the Kharkiv village of Hroza, as reported the head of the regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko.
The number of missing persons has increased to five. Earlier it was reported about four missing persons, among whom were two children.
In total, 11 body fragments were found at the scene of the tragedy. They were sent for a DNA examination.
- On October 5, Russian troops hit a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, when there was a memorial dinner in honor of a fallen soldier. 52 people died on the spot and another six were injured. All the dead were residents of the village.
- SBU checks local. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that the strike was very accurate, so there is reason to believe that the missile could have been adjusted.