Missile attack on Hroza: experts identified 49 dead, the number of missing has increased

As of October 9, 49 of the 52 dead have been identified in the Kharkiv village of Hroza, as reported the head of the regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko.

The number of missing persons has increased to five. Earlier it was reported about four missing persons, among whom were two children.

In total, 11 body fragments were found at the scene of the tragedy. They were sent for a DNA examination.