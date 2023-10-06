Rescuers finished their work in the village of Groza in Kharkiv region. The fate of four people is unknown

Rescuers have finished work at the site of a Russian missile impact in the village of Groza, Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Police Investigation Department in the region, said.

Three specially trained service dogs helped search for the dead under the rubble. The number of killed and wounded did not change — 51 people died, six were wounded. Four people are missing, including two children.

At the scene of the tragedy, 11 body fragments were removed. They were sent for a DNA examination. Law enforcement officers are working with relatives of the victims in Grozny and in nearby Shevchenkov, as well as in one of the Kharkiv morgues, where the bodies and fragments of the victimsʼ bodies were taken.