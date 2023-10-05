A three-day mourning was announced in Kharkiv Oblast — Russia struck the region with the deadliest blow during the war

The terrorist attack by the Russian military on the village of Groza in the Kharkiv region became the bloodiest crime in the region during the entire time of the full-scale invasion. According to the latest data, 51 civilians were killed, six more were injured.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, announced three days of mourning in the Kharkiv region — from October 6 to 8.
It is known that the attack occurred during a memorial dinner held in the village in honor of a fallen soldier. Syniehubov says that all the dead were residents of the village.
- On October 5, at 1:25 p.m., the Russians hit a local cafe and shop in the village of Groza, Kupyansk district, with an "Iskander M" missile. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called it a "remarkably brutal Russian crime."
- Groza is a village in the Shevchenkove settlement community of the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region, its area is almost two square kilometers. According to Kharkiv Region Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, 330 people live in the village.