Media: 20% of all Russian spies in Europe operate in Switzerland

About 80 Russian spies live in Switzerland — thatʼs one fifth of all who operate in Europe.

The NZZ newspaper writes about this with reference to an intelligence report.

The largest number of Russian spies are in Geneva and Bern, a senior official of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (NDB) told members of the National Councilʼs Foreign Policy Commission.

While most of the countries of the European Union expel employees of Russian embassies who turn out to be spies, Switzerland maintains neutrality.

"The Federal Council does not introduce any sanctions in the form of expelling diplomats," the spokesman of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the newspaper, adding that the country maintains communication channels with Russia in this way.

However, when Switzerland does expel diplomats, it does so publicly and for reasons of internal security.