Germany accused two Russian spies of treason. One of them worked for the Federal Intelligence Service

In Germany, the prosecutor general has officially charged the former head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and his accomplice with treason in favor of Russia.

This is reported by the BBC.

According to German media, the suspect Karsten L. worked in technical intelligence, and then headed a unit dealing with security and data verification. Prosecutors believe that he shared intelligence about the war in Ukraine and the PMC "Wagner" and received approximately €400 000 for it.

A German businessman born in Russia Artur E. is accused of traveling to Moscow and passing intelligence to the Russian FSB. German media claim that Arthur E. was a diamond dealer. The partners are believed to have met for the first time at a private party at a soccer club in Bavaria in 2021. Then Karsten L. told Artur about his work at the BND.

Both spies may face life imprisonment.