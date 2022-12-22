An employee of the Federal Intelligence Service was arrested in Germany. He is suspected of spying for Russia

The German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office has arrested an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) on suspicion of treason. He is charged with espionage for Russia.

This was reported on the website of the German Prosecutorʼs Office.

German citizen Karsten L. was detained in Berlin. The residence and workplace of the suspect and another person were searched. The BND employee is suspected of having passed on information obtained in the course of his professional activities to the Russian intelligence service in 2022. Its content is a state secret.

The investigating judge of the Federal Court ordered the suspect to be detained in custody.