An employee of the Federal Intelligence Service was arrested in Germany. He is suspected of spying for Russia

The German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office has arrested an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) on suspicion of treason. He is charged with espionage for Russia.
This was reported on the website of the German Prosecutorʼs Office.
German citizen Karsten L. was detained in Berlin. The residence and workplace of the suspect and another person were searched. The BND employee is suspected of having passed on information obtained in the course of his professional activities to the Russian intelligence service in 2022. Its content is a state secret.
The investigating judge of the Federal Court ordered the suspect to be detained in custody.
- In June, the head of Britainʼs Foreign Intelligence Service said Russia had lost half of its spying capabilities in Europe after more than 400 Russian intelligence officers were expelled and several undercover agents posing as civilians were arrested. And in November, the head of the internal intelligence of Great Britain, Ken McCallum, said that in 2022, about 600 Russian officials were expelled from the countries of the European Union, more than 400 of them were recognized as spies.