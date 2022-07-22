The Britainʼs Intelligence Chief: Russia has lost half of its espionage capabilities in Europe

The head of Britainʼs Foreign Intelligence Service believes Russia has lost half of its spying capabilities in Europe after more than 400 Russian intelligence officers were expelled and several undercover agents posing as civilians were arrested.

CNN writes about it.

According to the head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, European countries expelled 400 Russian intelligence officers who operated under diplomatic cover.

"And we in the UK think that probably halved their ability to spy for Russia in Europe," Moore said.

He added that in recent months, Russian spies who were operating under deep cover and masquerading as ordinary civilians had been exposed and arrested.