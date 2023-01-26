An accomplice of a double spy who worked for Russia was detained in Germany

The German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office has arrested a second person as part of an investigation into the possible transfer of classified information to Russia by an employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

A man named Arthur E. (last name withheld) was detained at Munich airport after arriving from the USA. This happened in December 2022. According to the prosecutorʼs office, it was this man who passed on secret information to Russian intelligence, which was received from the BND by previously detained Karsten L.

Artur E. is accused of treason. At the same time, the law enforcement officers specify that he was not an employee of the BND. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is cooperating with Germany in this investigation.