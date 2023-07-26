Moldova is reducing the number of Russian diplomats in the country. The reasons

The government of Moldova has decided to reduce the number of diplomats in the Russian embassy. This happened against the background of a journalistʼs investigation that the intelligence of the Russian Federation is monitoring the Moldovan authorities through the antennas of the embassy.

Jurnal TV writes about it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Niku Popescu noted that the decision is designed to "create a situation so that there are fewer people who act to destabilize the situation in the Republic of Moldova."

He also added that for many years, Moldova was "the object of certain hostile actions and policies on the part of Russia." And part of these actions went through the Russian embassy.