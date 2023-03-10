The US has intelligence on Russiaʼs plans to destabilize the situation in Moldova

The United States believes that individuals connected to Russian intelligence are planning to organize protests in Moldova to overthrow the government and install a pro-Russian government.

This was reported by CNN with reference to unnamed representatives of the White House.

According to them, the US believes that Russia is trying to weaken the Moldovan government, which seeks closer ties with the European Union. Washington also sees signs that individuals connected to the Russian government may be preparing anti-government demonstrations in Moldova.

The American side believes that Russia contributes to the spread of disinformation about stability in Moldova. One of the examples is the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense that Ukraine was allegedly planning an invasion of Transnistria. US officials stressed that these accusations are "unfounded, false and cause unwarranted alarm."

Although CNN does not name the names of its interlocutors, the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, commented on the issue of Moldova at a briefing on Friday, reports Bloomberg.

"We are confident in Moldova’s democratic and economic institutions and their abilities to respond to these threats, and of course we will continue to provide robust support," he said, adding that the US had provided Moldova with intelligence about possible unrest.

The White House also promised to impose sanctions on those involved in Russiaʼs destabilization campaign in Moldova and to get congressional approval of a $300 million energy aid package for Chisinau.