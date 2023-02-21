The Prime Minister of Moldova confirmed Zelenskyiʼs statement about Russian plans to seize Chisinau airport

The Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Rechan, confirmed the words of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Russia wants to open a new front in his country, in particular, to seize the airport in Chisinau for the transfer of the Russian military.

This is reported by Moldova 1.

"I have said several times that there are several more destabilization scenarios, now only one has been named. They include several elements, including those you mentioned from President Zelenskyiʼs words," Rechan told reporters.

He also noted that Moldovan institutions are ready to face these challenges. According to Rechan, Moldova has significantly strengthened its capabilities after attempts to destabilize the situation in the country last fall, so the authorities are now ready "for different scenarios."

"Our task is to ensure peace and stability in the country, including the territory of the left bank of the Dniester. The Republic of Moldova advocates a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, and we must agree on our goals from the point of view of peace and security," the Prime Minister emphasized.