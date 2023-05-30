The EU introduced sanctions against people involved in the destabilization of Moldova

The Council of the European Union, within the framework of the new sanctions regime for the destabilization of Moldova, adopted sanctions against a number of people who destabilized the situation in the country.
The corresponding decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU.
Fugitive Moldavian oligarchs Volodymyr Plahotniuk and Ilan Shor, deputy of the Shor party Maryna Tauber, former deputy head of the General Inspectorate of Police Giorgiy Kavkaliuk, who is wanted in Moldova, and Russian businessman Ihor Chaika have been sanctioned by the EU.
The restrictions provide that sanctioned persons will not be able to enter the territory of the EU and other states that join the sanctions, and their assets in EU jurisdictions will be frozen.
- On February 20, 2023, in an interview with Die Welt, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Russia plans to change the government in Moldova, and he warned the countryʼs president, Maya Sanda, about this. Moldova and Russia do not share a border, so Zelensky suggested that the Russians could use the airport in Chisinau to transfer their troops. Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed Zelenskyʼs statement.
- The United States believes that people connected to Russian intelligence are planning to organize protests in Moldova to overthrow the government and install a pro-Russian government.