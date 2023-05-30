The EU introduced sanctions against people involved in the destabilization of Moldova

The Council of the European Union, within the framework of the new sanctions regime for the destabilization of Moldova, adopted sanctions against a number of people who destabilized the situation in the country.

The corresponding decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Fugitive Moldavian oligarchs Volodymyr Plahotniuk and Ilan Shor, deputy of the Shor party Maryna Tauber, former deputy head of the General Inspectorate of Police Giorgiy Kavkaliuk, who is wanted in Moldova, and Russian businessman Ihor Chaika have been sanctioned by the EU.

The restrictions provide that sanctioned persons will not be able to enter the territory of the EU and other states that join the sanctions, and their assets in EU jurisdictions will be frozen.