Denmark is reducing the staff of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark told the Russian ambassador Volodymyr Barbin that the size of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen should be reduced to the level of the staff of the Danish embassy in Moscow.

That is, the size of the Russian embassy will be limited to five diplomats and twenty people from the administrative and technical staff. The reduction must take place by September 29, 2023.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark writes that for a long time, Copenhagen and Moscow held negotiations regarding the issuance of visas to Danish employees of the embassy, but to no avail, because the Russian side regularly tried to obtain visas for officers of the special services of the Russian Federation during the negotiations.