The government appointed three more deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed three more Deputy Defense Ministers of the Minister of Defence Rustem Umyerov. The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk informed about this on October 5.

Lieutenant-General Ivan Yuriyovych Havrylyuk was appointed deputy for military-technical policy. In April-August 2022, he was the head of the working group of Ukraine in the coordination center for assistance in Germany, previously he was an adviser to the commander of the logistics forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Main Directorate of Logistics. He will be engaged in the development of military equipment and weapons of the Defense Forces, will repurpose the Ukrainian defense complex to the NATO nomenclature and cooperate with partners.

Stanislav Mecheslavovych Hayder became the deputy for institutional development, before that he was the head of digital transformation of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). Under his management, the Anti-Corruption Portal of Ukraine, the Register of Corrupt Persons and the Unified Portal for Reports of Corruption Whistleblowers were launched. Heyderʼs top priority in his new position is to build a sustainable and integrated DoD institution that is data-driven and ensures transparency and accountability.

Dmytro Olehovych Klimenkov became the deputy in charge of procurement, previously worked as a commercial director of the company "Ukrtransgaz". Prior to that, he worked as Umerovʼs first deputy at the State Property Fund, director of infrastructure and logistics at UIA, and head of major projects at the Swedish company "Ericsson". The key priorities in the post are standardization, systematization, effective control and digitization of procurement, creation of a step-by-step procurement and control algorithm, full launch of the Non-lethal Procurement Agency.