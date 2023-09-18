The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed all deputy ministers of defense after the head of the department was replaced by Rustem Umerov.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

The following were dismissed:

Havrylov Volodymyr Valerianovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Zamlynskyi Rostyslav Teodoziyovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Malyar Hanna Vasylivna from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Sharapov Denys Oleksandrovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Shevchenko Andriy Vitaliyovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration;

Deineha Vitaliy Olehovych from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;

Vashchenko Kostyantyn Oleksandrovych from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Rustem Umerov was appointed to the post of Minister of Defense on September 7. On September 4, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov resigned, and the next day the parliament supported Reznikovʼs resignation.

The new head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov previously served as the head of the State Property Fund. He worked on the start of the "grain corridor" and also engaged in the exchange of prisoners. In the spring of 2022, Umerov was part of the Ukrainian delegation that took part in several rounds of negotiations with Russia. He was present at negotiations in Belarus and Turkey.