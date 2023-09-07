Zelensky introduced the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Here are his five priorities in office

Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to the military leadership.
In his speech, Zelensky said that society is in a difficult emotional situation today, so transparency and results are expected from the minister.
"I donʼt think there is much time [for delaying], because they are greeted with applause, but sent off differently," he noted, advising Umerov not to delay reforms.
Zelensky added that every bureaucratic procedure that can be canceled should be canceled, and every thing that can save the lives and health of soldiers should be found and supplied to the Ukrainian troops.
For his part, Umerov named five main priorities of work in the position:
- military centricity (military is the highest value);
- the ministry should become the main institution for the coordination of the Defense Forces;
- expanding the geography of allies (even with unexpected partnerships);
- zero tolerance for corruption and digitalization;
- development of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.
Umyerov also noted that Ukraine will return everything that is its own and "this time" every centimeter of Ukrainian land will be under the state flag.
- Against the backdrop of corruption scandals related to the Ministry of Defense, on September 3, Zelensky informed about changes in the departmentʼs leadership, namely the resignation of Oleksiy Reznikov and the appointment of Rustem Umerov.
- On September 4, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov resigned, and the next day the parliament supported Reznikovʼs resignation. On September 6, the parliament appointed Rustem Umerov as the new Minister of Defense.
- Before that, the new head of the Ministry of Defense held the position of the head of the State Property Fund. He worked on the start of the "grain corridor" and also engaged in the exchange of prisoners. In the spring of 2022, Umerov was part of the Ukrainian delegation that took part in several rounds of negotiations with Russia. He was present at negotiations in Belarus and Turkey.