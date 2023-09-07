Zelensky introduced the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Here are his five priorities in office

Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to the military leadership.

In his speech, Zelensky said that society is in a difficult emotional situation today, so transparency and results are expected from the minister.

"I donʼt think there is much time [for delaying], because they are greeted with applause, but sent off differently," he noted, advising Umerov not to delay reforms.

Zelensky added that every bureaucratic procedure that can be canceled should be canceled, and every thing that can save the lives and health of soldiers should be found and supplied to the Ukrainian troops.

For his part, Umerov named five main priorities of work in the position:

military centricity (military is the highest value);

the ministry should become the main institution for the coordination of the Defense Forces;

expanding the geography of allies (even with unexpected partnerships);

zero tolerance for corruption and digitalization;

development of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Umyerov also noted that Ukraine will return everything that is its own and "this time" every centimeter of Ukrainian land will be under the state flag.