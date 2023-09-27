The Cabinet of Ministers appointed new deputy ministers of defense of Ukraine. What is known about them

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed three new Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Council, Taras Melnychuk.

The new Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov became:

Yurii Dzhihyr — former Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Nataliya Kalmykova — head of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund;

Kateryna Chernohorenko — became the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization. She is also an adviser to the Minister of Digitalization Mykhailo Fedorov.

Umerov also introduced his deputies on Facebook.

Dzhigyr: "For the past three years, the World Bank has been consulting on the financial aspects of reforms related to health care. In 2018-2020, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine. Yuriy has more than 20 years of economic experience in supporting reforms, social policy and fiscal decentralization in Ukraine, the Eastern Balkans, and Central Asia."

The minister added that Kalmykova will become his deputy for social development.

"Since February 2022, Natalya has been the executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, before that she was an adviser to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the deputy director of the Come Back Alive Fund," he noted.

Chernohorenko will be the deputy for digital development.

"Kateryna is the head of the "Army of Drones" project. Since 2018, he has been the project coordinator of eMalyatko electronic services, electronic hospital records and the introduction of COVID-certificates in "Diia", he emphasized.

"The main priority for new team members is our soldiers, their life, health and dignity. Our most important task is to ensure respect for the dignity of soldiers in all interactions with the state," the minister concluded.

Vice Prime Minister Fedorov commented on the transfer of his adviser to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"We have been working together since the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Katya launched complex services and products that you are definitely familiar with. These are electronic hospitals, "eMalyatko", and later — "Army of drones". A project that scaled from drone fundraising to a major government program. From the procurement of "birds" for the Defense Forces to "strikes" in the agressorʼs territory. This is all the work of Kateryna and the "Army of Drones" team. Now Chernohorenko will be responsible for the digital transformation of the Ministry of Defense. Itʼs just that now more technologies and innovations are needed to win," said Minister of Digitalization Mykhailo Fedorov.