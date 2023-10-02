Denmark will spend more than $14 million on the joint European procurement of ammunition for Ukraine

Denmark will allocate 100 million Danish kroner ($14.08 million) for the joint procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the European Defense Agency (EDA) initiative. It is expected that the ammunition will be transferred during 2024.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

"Denmark, in cooperation with a number of other EU countries, assumes responsibility for supplying Ukraine with 155-mm ammunition for its artillery. Denmark will facilitate more joint purchases of ammunition and remains ready to support Ukraine in the long term," said the countryʼs Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.