Denmark will spend more than $14 million on the joint European procurement of ammunition for Ukraine

Denmark will allocate 100 million Danish kroner ($14.08 million) for the joint procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the European Defense Agency (EDA) initiative. It is expected that the ammunition will be transferred during 2024.
This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.
"Denmark, in cooperation with a number of other EU countries, assumes responsibility for supplying Ukraine with 155-mm ammunition for its artillery. Denmark will facilitate more joint purchases of ammunition and remains ready to support Ukraine in the long term," said the countryʼs Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
- On March 20, EU member states agreed to purchase one million 155 mm ammunition for Ukraine over the next 12 months. On May 5 , the Council of the EU approved the allocation of one billion euros in aid for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition and, if necessary, missiles for Ukraine.
- In May, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine uses an average of 110,000 munitions of 155 mm caliber per month.
- On September 6, the European Defense Agency (EDA) signed the first eight contracts with manufacturers for the joint purchase of 155-mm ammunition. They concern ammunition for the most common self-propelled howitzers, which the EU member states transferred to Ukraine: the French Caesar, the Polish Krab, the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the Slovak Zuzana.