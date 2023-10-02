NACP excluded OTP Bank from the list of international war sponsors

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) excluded the Hungarian OTP Bank from the list of international sponsors of the war.

The press service of the agency writes about it.

The statement says that discussions with the participation of the European External Action Service have continued in recent days. After that, OTP Bank undertook obligations related to further activities in the Russian market.

Therefore, NACP fulfilled its part of the agreement, excluding the bank from the list of international sponsors of the war. And now he is waiting for the actions of OTP Bank, which they agreed on.