Putin instructed the ex-head of the PMC “Wagner” to form new units for the war in Ukraine

Russian President Putin tasked the former chief of staff of the PMC "Wagner" Andriy Troshev to form new "volunteer units" for the war against Ukraine.
He gave the instructions at a meeting with Troshev, as "Interfax" and "Nastoyastchee vremya" write.
"At the last meeting, we talked about the fact that you will start forming volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks, and first of all, of course, in the area of a special military operation [...]. You yourself fought in such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that combat work goes on in the best and most successful way," Putin noted.
According to journalists, Troshev was the chief of staff of the PMC "Wagner" in Syria and oversaw the work of the security service, and during the Yevgeniy Prigozhin rebellion, he refused to speak out against the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and handed over information to FSB. It was written that Troshev can lead the "Wagnerians", which signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Russia.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion in Russia, the PMC "Wagner" relocated to Belarus and did not fight in Ukraine after that. In Belarus, a camp was set up for them in the village of Tsel, Osypovytsky District, Mogilev Region. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus claimed that they were training local troops. After the death of the leader of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeniy Prigozhin in a plane crash, the camp was dismantled.
- On September 27, CNN, with reference to the words of a Ukrainian military officer, wrote that the PMC "Wagner" returned to Bakhmut. Russian soldiers wrote about the "Wagnerians" near Bakhmut the day before. Their task is to regain lost positions.
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence confirmed to "Babel" that the fighters of the PMC "Wagner" have reappeared near Bakhmut. However, there they say that these are individual fighters or former "Wagnerians" who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Now they are present in different directions.