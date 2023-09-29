Putin instructed the ex-head of the PMC “Wagner” to form new units for the war in Ukraine

Russian President Putin tasked the former chief of staff of the PMC "Wagner" Andriy Troshev to form new "volunteer units" for the war against Ukraine.

He gave the instructions at a meeting with Troshev, as "Interfax" and "Nastoyastchee vremya" write.

"At the last meeting, we talked about the fact that you will start forming volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks, and first of all, of course, in the area of a special military operation [...]. You yourself fought in such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that combat work goes on in the best and most successful way," Putin noted.

According to journalists, Troshev was the chief of staff of the PMC "Wagner" in Syria and oversaw the work of the security service, and during the Yevgeniy Prigozhin rebellion, he refused to speak out against the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and handed over information to FSB. It was written that Troshev can lead the "Wagnerians", which signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Russia.