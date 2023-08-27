The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin

The Investigative Committee of Russia has established the identities of all 10 people who died during the plane crash in the Tver region. The examination confirmed the death of the owner and founder of "PMC Wagner" — Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmytro Utkin, respectively.

For this, the investigation conducted molecular genetic examinations.

"The identities of all 10 dead have been established and correspond to the list stated in the flight ticket," said Svitlana Petrenko, the official representative of the IC of the Russian Federation.