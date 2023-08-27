The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin

The Investigative Committee of Russia has established the identities of all 10 people who died during the plane crash in the Tver region. The examination confirmed the death of the owner and founder of "PMC Wagner" — Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmytro Utkin, respectively.
For this, the investigation conducted molecular genetic examinations.
"The identities of all 10 dead have been established and correspond to the list stated in the flight ticket," said Svitlana Petrenko, the official representative of the IC of the Russian Federation.
- On the evening of August 23, it became known that a business-class plane owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region. The head of Wagnerʼs Communist Party and the organizer of the failed armed uprising in Russia was on the passenger list. Authorities said seven passengers and three crew members of the plane were killed. Their bodies were taken for examination and identification.
- There are no final conclusions regarding the causes of the accident. At the same time, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case regarding the violation of the rules of safety and operation of the vehicle.