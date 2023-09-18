In Belarus, all the tents were dismantled in the “Wagner PMC” camp

A satellite image of the Planet.com service shows that all the tents were dismantled in the "Wagner PMC" camp in the Belarusian village of Tsel.
Radio Svoboda writes about it.
The photo taken on the morning of September 18 was compared with the photo from September 9.
According to information from the local underground, there are less than a thousand "Wagnerians" left in Belarus, reports National Opposition.
According to their data, currently 200 PMC mercenaries remain as instructors in the special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion in Russia, the "Wagner PMC" relocated to Belarus. Yevgeny Prigozhin has already created the company "Concord Management and Consulting" in Belarus and registered the company "Group "Wagner" as an "educational organization".
- A Wagner camp was set up in the village of Tsel, Osypovytsky District, Mogilev Region. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus claimed that military personnel are trained there.
- On the evening of August 23, a business-class plane belonging to the owner of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region — he was on the list of passengers on the flight. Authorities said all seven passengers and three crew members of the plane were killed. Their bodies were taken for examination and identification. On August 27, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin.