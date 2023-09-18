In Belarus, all the tents were dismantled in the “Wagner PMC” camp

A satellite image of the Planet.com service shows that all the tents were dismantled in the "Wagner PMC" camp in the Belarusian village of Tsel.

Radio Svoboda writes about it.

The photo taken on the morning of September 18 was compared with the photo from September 9.

According to information from the local underground, there are less than a thousand "Wagnerians" left in Belarus, reports National Opposition.

According to their data, currently 200 PMC mercenaries remain as instructors in the special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.