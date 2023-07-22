Yevgeny Prigozhin created a company in Belarus

The founder of PVK Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin created Concord Management and Consulting Limited Liability Company in Belarus.

The publication Reform.by writes about this.

The company was registered by the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee on July 19. Near the village of Tsel of the Osypovych district, where the companyʼs office is located, there is a field camp of the Wagnerites.

The authorized capital of the company is 200 Belarusian rubles, which is about $80. The general director of the company is Prigozhin, and its owner is the Russian company "Concord", which is also owned by Prigozhin. The only activity of the company is specified as "real estate management".

