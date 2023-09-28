In Poland, it was confirmed that a Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of the country last year

Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed that a Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Poland.
The Polish agency PAP writes about it.
According to the minister, the Polish prosecutorʼs office concluded that the missile was Ukrainian, but Russian or Soviet-made. According to the investigators, the fact that it is actually Ukrainian is evidenced by the place of launch and belonging to a military unit.
At the same time, Zbigniew Ziobro said that the Ukrainian side allegedly did not cooperate in this investigation for many months.
- On November 15, 2022, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior US intelligence official, said that Russian missiles crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people. Rzeczpospolita clarifies that these were men aged 59 and 60.
- The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky denied that it was a Ukrainian missile that fell in Pshevodov. The President of Poland Andrzej Duda said at the time that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 anti-aircraft complex fell on the territory of his country, but it is not known who launched it.
- On November 16 last year, Ukraine asked representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service to access the site of the explosion in Poland.
- The CNN channel reported that the Ukrainian military informed the US and its allies that they were trying to intercept a Russian missile near the crash site in Poland.
- On September 26, Polish law enforcement officers concluded that the missile that fell in Przewodów last year was probably Ukrainian. They believe that a S-300 5-V-55 (Russian-made) anti-aircraft missile fell in the Lublin Voivodeship.