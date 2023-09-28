In Poland, it was confirmed that a Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of the country last year

Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed that a Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Poland.

The Polish agency PAP writes about it.

According to the minister, the Polish prosecutorʼs office concluded that the missile was Ukrainian, but Russian or Soviet-made. According to the investigators, the fact that it is actually Ukrainian is evidenced by the place of launch and belonging to a military unit.

At the same time, Zbigniew Ziobro said that the Ukrainian side allegedly did not cooperate in this investigation for many months.