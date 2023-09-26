Rzeczpospolita: Polish law enforcement officers claim that a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland last year

During the investigation, Polish law enforcement officers concluded that the missile that fell in Przewodów last year was probably Ukrainian.
"Rzeczpospolita" writes about this with reference to sources.
"Indeed, we have received the conclusion, but due to its confidential nature, we are not disclosing its contents," the spokesman of the National Prosecutorʼs Office Lukash Lapczyński told reporters. He also said that Poland sent a request for legal assistance to Ukraine and is waiting for a response.
According to the publication, a S-300 5-B-55 (Russian-made) anti-aircraft missile fell in the city of Przewodovo in the Lublin Voivodeship, and the prosecutorʼs office allegedly knows from which place in Ukraine it was launched.
"Rzeczpospolita" sources also claim that the missile could not have been Russian. Investigators believe that the Russian positions at the time were in a place from which no Russian missile could reach Pshevodov, because it has a range of 75 to 90 kilometers.
"Even if we assume that the Russian batteries were in Belarus, then from the place where they stood then to Pshevodov in a straight line is 150 kilometers. Secondly, the Russians do not have this type of missile in Belarus," the article says.
- On November 15, 2022, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior US intelligence official, said that Russian missiles crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people. Rzeczpospolita clarifies that these were men aged 59 and 60.
- The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky denied that it was a Ukrainian missile that fell in Pshevodov. The President of Poland Andrzej Duda said at the time that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 anti-aircraft complex fell on the territory of his country, but it is not known who launched it.
- On November 16 last year, Ukraine asked representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service to access the site of the explosion in Poland.
- CNN reported that the Ukrainian military informed the US and its allies that they had tried to intercept a Russian missile near the crash site in Poland.