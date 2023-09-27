Latvia and Poland will also boycott UEFA tournaments with the participation of Russian teams

The Latvian Football Federation and the Polish Football Union have said they will not compete in any UEFA tournament if the Russians are there.
This was reported by the press service of the Latvian Federation and written by the president of the Polish Football Union Cezarii Kulesha.
Latvian national football teams of all levels will not play against Russian teams, regardless of the venue of the games or the form of representation of Russian football players.
"This contradicts the firm position of the LFF regarding the war that Russia has started in Ukraine, and this position will remain in force until the end of hostilities in Ukraine," the press service wrote.
The Polish Football Union takes a similar position.
"I was surprised by yesterdayʼs statement of the UEFA Executive Committee. If the Russian national teams are admitted to the competition, our national teams will not compete with them. This is the only correct decision," noted Kulesha.
- On September 26, UEFA relaxed the complete ban on the participation of Russian teams in its competitions. U-17 teams were allowed to play without the flag, Russian uniform and anthem, as well as on neutral fields.
- At the same time, UEFA claims that it once again condemns Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, and assures that the ban on the participation of other teams remains in effect until the end of the "conflict". They say that the actions of adults should not affect the right of children to play internationally.
- After that, the Football Federation of England opposed UEFAʼs decision. The English will not play the Russians in any age category.
- The Ukrainian Football Association also announced that it will not participate in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams. Ukraine appealed to other UEFA member associations with a request to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation on the condition of their admission.