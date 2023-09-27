Latvia and Poland will also boycott UEFA tournaments with the participation of Russian teams

The Latvian Football Federation and the Polish Football Union have said they will not compete in any UEFA tournament if the Russians are there.

This was reported by the press service of the Latvian Federation and written by the president of the Polish Football Union Cezarii Kulesha.

Latvian national football teams of all levels will not play against Russian teams, regardless of the venue of the games or the form of representation of Russian football players.

"This contradicts the firm position of the LFF regarding the war that Russia has started in Ukraine, and this position will remain in force until the end of hostilities in Ukraine," the press service wrote.

The Polish Football Union takes a similar position.

"I was surprised by yesterdayʼs statement of the UEFA Executive Committee. If the Russian national teams are admitted to the competition, our national teams will not compete with them. This is the only correct decision," noted Kulesha.